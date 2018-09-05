Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath’s wife commits suicide under mysterious circumstances

Budding Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath’s has reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday. (Representational Image, Source: IE)

Budding Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath’s wife has reportedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances at her Chennai residence. According to the reports by Tamil media, the couple had a heated argument on Tuesday following which the star’s wife took the extreme step and hung herself from the ceiling in her room. Siddharth was reportedly sleeping when the incident took place.

Police are currently investigating into the matter and have questioned the couple’s friends and family to extract some details. An official was quoted as saying by Behindwoods that the couple had an argument over some personal issue on Tuesday night while they were out. After returning home, Siddharth’s wife committed suicide while the actor was sleeping in the hall.

“The couple had gone out last night and after coming home, they had an argument over a personal issue. Looks like the argument went serious that led the woman to hang herself to a ceiling fan late in the night, while her husband was asleep in the hall. We got the information only by today morning. The investigations are on,” the official was quoted as saying.

However, it is still unclear if the alleged argument was the only reason that forced Siddharth’s wife to take her life. Siddharth has acted in Tamil movies like Aadhi Pinisetty’s Yaagavaarayinum Naa Kaakka and still is a budding actor.