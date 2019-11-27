Tamil actor Bala Singh of Variyaa fame dies at 67

Bala Singh, trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) and his best works include films like Virumaandi, Pudhupettai, Saamy among many others.

Tamil actor Bala Singh, has passed away at the age of 67. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. According to a report, he was allegedly suffering from food poisoning. Bala Singh came from a theatre background and his journey in the film industry wasn’t an easy one. His first appearance on screen was in a small role in Vaa Indha Pakkam and his role Ezhavathu Manithan also earned him some recognition. Avatharam, actor Nassar’s directorial debut rose him to stardom. His role as Baasi, the main antagonist in the movie opened a great number of opportunities for him. Bala then starred in many memorable films along with the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry.

Soolam, Rudhraveenai, Nalla Neram and Aathira were some of the popular television shows he took part in.

The second major break in actor Bala Singh’s career came after he played a local rowdy Anbu in Pudhupettai directed by Selvaraghavan in 2006. His dance sequence, Variyaa earned him a lot of appreciation. Some believe his performance was as Oscar worthy as Joe Pescis in Goodfellas.

He collaborated again with Selvaraghavan for NGK which came out this year. He had again played a pivotal role in the film with Surya playing the lead. Magumani by director, Santhakumar is his second last film. He starred in almost 100 films in his career and even did Malayam films like Malamukalile Daivam, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku and Mulla. Singh, trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) and his best works include films like Virumaandi, Pudhupettai, Saamy among many others. Singh was a part of Kamal Haasan’s next film Indian, releasing in 2020.

The actor’s remains have been kept at his residence in Virugambakkam in Chennai for his family and friends to pay last respects. Sources said that he will be cremated in his hometown of Nagercoil.