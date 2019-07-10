Tamannaah denies reports of exorbitant payment to buy sea-facing apartment in Versova

Tamannaah Bhatia started her career in the southern film industry.

The Bahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has denied all the reports about paying an exorbitant amount to buy a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Versova. Referring to herself as a ‘Sindhi’, the actress rubbished reports about paying extra money for anything, let alone a sea-facing apartment. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she added that these reports about paying double the price for an apartment are petty rumours.

Rumours were rife that the actress had reportedly paid double the ongoing rates of an apartment in the Versova area to lock the deal at Rs 16.60 crore for an apartment on the 14th floor of a 22-storeyed building. However, the speculations have fallen flat, following Tamannaah’s emphatic denial that buying a flat at that price was rejected by her.

“I am Sindhi, I will never pay double the price for an apartment. It has become embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house but I did not pay any extra money to anyone for it. Once the house is ready me and my parents will move in and I want it to look like a home with a simple artistic and earthy look,” Tamannaah reportedly told Mumbai Mirror.

Movie-goers know Tamannaah Bhatia as the ‘Baahubali’ actress. Tamannaah Bhatia has worked in several Bollywood comedy films such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals. She started her career much earlier in the southern film industry and has worked with the superstars of Tamil and Telugu film industry. Some of her most noted films include K.G.F: Chapter 1, Baahubali and Bengal Tiger. The actress has some good movies lines up and is working on good projects. On the work front, she is set to start acting in ‘That Is Mahalakshmi,’ the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed and highly popular Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’. She is also a part of Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited period film ‘ye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ produced by Ram Charan. Tamannaah is a star on the rise in the southern film industry. The actress has made significant strides to demonstrate her talent in the film industry.