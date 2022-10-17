Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; Watch

We can get a break from movies but the Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor won’t ever! High on energy, vibe, sass and so much more, Kapoor recreates his most loved and cherished song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. The actor was seen rewinding the most aesthetic memory of the song along with the Norwegian group ‘Quick Style’.

In the amazing video, Kapoor is seen leading the boys to follow a hilarious choreography. One of the member of the group is seen walking past the boys imitating a beautiful ‘ladki’ while the boys look at him in slo-mo as he passes through. Kapoor is seen steering their gaze to the other side and Quick Style follow their master Ji in their groovy style. All the boys including Kapoor are seen dressed in Hawaiian shirts and the recreation indeed looks like the classic modern version.

Quick Style had taken to Instagram to share the amazing video alongside actor Anil Kapoor and captioned it – “Always listen to the seasoned one🕺”

The 65-year-old actor is going back in his times and making us want to revisit every mesmerizing piece he has ever been a part of. R.D Burman’s beautiful number from 1942: A love story is still fresh in our minds and with Kapoor’s attempt in recreating it, we are taken by nostalgia.

The evergreen actor delivered two successful projects in 2022 with JugJugg Jeeyo and Thar and possibly has the most thundering year!

The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and in the Indian adaption of ‘The Night Manager’. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and is a part of the sequel to No Entry.