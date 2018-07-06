‘Taarak Mehta…’ actor takes crowdfunding route for debut film

The actor, who plays a spy in the film, has partnered with Crowdera — a free global crowdfunding and fundraising platform. (Instagram/Gurucharan Singh)

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Sodhi in the show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, has decided to crowdfund his debut film titled “RIPS Damanjeet Singh Sodhi”. The actor, who plays a spy in the film, has partnered with Crowdera- a free global crowdfunding and fundraising platform. The target fund planned for the first phase in production of the film is Rs 25,00,000.

“I am glad that I am making a film at such a time. This is perhaps the best time to make films for any filmmaker. With a platform where the love people have for you, translates into making a passionate and heartfelt idea into a reality, nothing could be better,” Gurucharan said in a statement. The film’s idea has been his dream for the past 11 years.

“Cinema has always been, at its core, a team effort. From pre-production to the final screening for the audience, numerous people come together to lift a film to the pedestal we see cinema today,” said Chet Jain, CEO of Crowdera. “The fact that Crowdera has been a platform helping filmmakers create projects with passion…that too with the audience being producers, is truly special.”