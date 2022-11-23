Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr to release on ZEE5; Details inside

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming psychological thriller Blurr is all set to release on ZEE5. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, the film is directed by Ajay Bahl, known for movies such as BA Pass and Section 375.

Taapsee Pannu will don the hat of a producer with Blurr under her banner Outsiders Films.

Pannu, who was last seen in edgy time-travel thriller Dobaaraa, took to Twitter to share the release announcement. She wrote, “There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December.”

“Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such a script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project. Having shot almost half the film blind folded I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value the clear vision even more. After section 375 I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one,” the actor said in a statement.

Plot:

Penned by Pawan Sony and Bahl, the movie revolves around Gayatri (Pannu), who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

Producer Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions said, “It gives me immense joy as we announce the release of BLURR. It is not just a film but an experience to live and I’m sure that the audiences will enjoy every single moment of this edge of the seat thriller.”

Blurr will stream on Zee5 from December 9 onwards.