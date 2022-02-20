Taapsee Pannu wraps ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ filming, calls it therapeutic experience

“Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?” is set to release this year.

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Sunday said she has completed shoot of her film “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?” and called it a therapeutic experience.

The investigative comedy, written and directed by “Breathe Into The Shadows” co-writer Arshad Syed, features Pannu as a feisty cop. Gandhi will play a chauvinistic brat, who finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Pannu’s character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his.

Pannu, 34, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers about completing the shoot of the film.

“And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography.

“After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience!,” she said.

In a lengthy note, thanking her co-actor Gandhi, director Syed and the makers, Pannu said she will always cherish the experience of working on the project.

“I had a blast being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar,” she said.

She further expressed gratitude to producers Roy Kapur Films and Junglee Pictures for pampering her on the set.

Speaking of her co-star Gandhi, Pannu said she is thankful to him to help her perform better.

“@pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being a co-star who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for the world to see THE Gagan!,” she said.

Gandhi commented on Pannu’s post and said he had a great time working with her on the movie.

