Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket gets October 5 release date on ZEE5

Rashmi Rocket starring Taapsee Pannu will hit the ZEE5 airwaves on October 15, the streamer has announced.

Set in Gujarat’s Kutch region, Rashmi Rocket features Taapsee as a gifted athlete in the titular role. Produced by Mango People Media and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, the film is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who previously served as director, lyricist, and screenwriter for Karwaan. The film is based on Nanda Periyasamy’s original story.

According to a ZEE5 synopsis, the story follows a ‘rocket’ who finally gets to realise her dream to compete professionally, only to realise that many hurdles pepper the race to the finish line. What originally seemed to an athletic contest eventually turns into a battle for honour, respect, and her very identity.

ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said Rashmi Rocket was a story of grit and determination and chronicles a woman’s battle to find a place of her own in an arena dominated by men.

Taapsee called Rashmi Rocket a “special film” and said the subject fascinated her ever since she heard a one-line story idea.

She said she had always been approached with either a script or when the director was ready to shoot. However, this time, only a line of the story came to her in Chennai. From that moment to the end of the film, she hasn’t experienced such feelings with any film before this.

Taapsee added the everyone was sure about the story from the first day and it was never difficult to convince any stakeholders to give their best. She admitted that the result of Rashmi Rocket would affect her a lot more than any of her other films.

Rashmi Rocket also stars Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Khurana said the film had elements of sports, mature romance, and a courtroom drama.

He said he had always been drawn to characters on a journey. This film gave him the opportunity to work on something that had these elements and a terrific ensemble cast.