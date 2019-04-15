Saand Ki Aankh first look: Meet the Shooter Daadis, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar tomorrow

Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

Keeping fans updated with regular posts from the sets in Uttar Pradesh, Saand Ki Aankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar dropped a brief video introducing the world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Revealing how the two women earned the title of “shooter dadis,” the video throws light on their inspiring journey in a heartwarming way.

Taking to their Twitter handles, both Taapsee and Bhumi shared glimpses and links to the introductory video. Taapsee captioned the video as, “And the journey begins….. Proud to be a part of this venture which brings the story of these superwomen in front of the whole world…. #SaandKiAankh #ComingSoon” (sic).

Taapsee Pannu’s Tweet:

We r ready to show u the glimpse of the most inspiring story u will hear n my most challenging role to play till date ! #SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/AQE3usJi7C — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 15, 2019

Ever since the shooting of the film started, the duo has flooded their Instagram with rural pictures. Earlier, Taapsee had shared a behind-the-scenes still from their upcoming film. The picture shows her alongside Bhumi as they both made cow dung cakes.

Talking about her preparation for the film, Taapsee had earlier said in an interview with PTI that she spent a few weeks learning shooting. And the most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65-year-old woman right. However, they are Haryanvi but based out of UP. So there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But they had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand.

Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Nidhi Parmar and Anurag Kashyap. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.