Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Sheetal Kale, Krutika Deo, Nandu Madhav, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Platform: JioCinema

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐1/2

If Sushmita Sen is on-screen, nothing can go wrong. She has proved that once again with Taali where she plays ShreeGauri Sawant, a transgender activist who was instrumental in making the ‘Third Gender’ verdict a reality.

Taali is a true and honest attempt to depict the classism and politics that exist within the transgender community.

Krutika Deo, who is seen playing the role of little Ganesh deserves appreciation. In 2019, Deo made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Panipat. Taali opens with Ganesh sitting in his classroom with long nails and a pink hairband. The next scene shows his teacher asking her students what they would like to be in the future. She assumes that probably Ganesh would like to become an inspector like his father. To which he gets up and says, “I want to be a mother,” leaving his classmates in splits. The series depicts Ganesh’s journey from ‘Gaali to Taali’. Gauri Sawant wanted to become a mother ever since she was a child.

After reaching home, we see Ganesh imagining himself as a girl in front of a mirror leaving her mother shocked. Ganesh is seen performing Lavani and his father gets him to promise to never dance like a woman again.

The back story of Gauri Sawant aka Ganesh and his struggle to understand what, how, and why he feels a certain way will surely touch you. He is in the process of understanding that he is nothing like a boy. The only person who understood him was his mother who passed away when he was still a child. His sister got married and his dada (father), couldn’t understand his dilemma or situation. He kept forcing him to be masculine without understanding his situation. He took Ganesh to sex doctors and made him eat painful medicines and whatnot.

Sushmita Sen beautifully reflects the struggles that transgender goes through without making fun of their situation. Taali also explains how the community needs education, jobs, and recognition by society.

While we don’t get to learn much about Gauri’s battle for adoptive rights, we cannot stop smiling about her (Sushmita Sen) being totally ‘bindaas’ while mothering children.

We also get a glimpse of Ganesh’s sex reassignment surgery, becoming Gauri. This is when she starts spreading awareness about transgender rights, which eventually leads her to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India to recognise the third gender as citizens.

Verdict

Taali is a successful attempt to depict the lives of people from the transgender community. The series will make you think and probably the next time you’ll see a transgender at a signal, you’ll not quickly roll up the car glasses.

Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and director Ravi Jadhav have managed to bring out the fascinating story of Shreegauri.