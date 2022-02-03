T-Series teams up with Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani to enter in OTT space for web series

Entering the OTT platform, the producer informed that the company had joined hands with directors like Aanand L Rai, Nikkhil Advani, Anubhav Sinha, Sanjay Gupta and Hansal Mehta, among others to create content for its viewers.

Bollywood Producer Bhushan Kumar, the Chairman and Managing director of T-Series made an announcement on Thursday to enter the space of the over-the-top (OTT) platform. He went on to say that the company was thrilled to venture into the digital platform for producing web shows, with an aim of offering exclusive, fresh and original stories for its viewers across the globe.

Entering the OTT platform, the producer informed that the company had joined hands with directors like Aanand L Rai, Nikkhil Advani, Anubhav Sinha, Sanjay Gupta and Hansal Mehta, among others to create content for its viewers.

Bhushan said in a statement that the company believed in the power of stories telling, be it the films they produce or the music they make and are ecstatic about the idea of foraying into web production with big names in the industry like Soumendra Padhi (‘Jamtara’), Suparn S Varma (‘The Family Man’), Mikhil Musale (‘Made In China’), Bejoy Nambiar, Sanjay Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Aanand L Rai amongst other stalwarts.

He further noted that the company expansion was intended to create some nice, fresh and “binge-worthy” content. With this diversification, the company would become a creative hub for producing films, web shows and music.

Talking of films, the company already has its hands full with Kartik Aaryan starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, Prabhas’ pan-India romantic-drama “Radhe Shyam”, Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Anek”- sequel of the 2014 action thriller titled “Ek Villain Returns”, “Thank God” featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh’s “Cirkus”, Amitabh Bachchan’s “Jhund”, Ranbir Kapoor-led “Animal” as well as Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s “Adipurush”, amongst many more.

T-Series was founded by the late Gulshan Kumar and the company has backed some great movies in the past like “Hindi Medium”, “Aashiqui”, “Baby”, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, “Kabir Singh”, “Atrangi Re”, “Sherni”, amongst many more.