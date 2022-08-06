Sushmita Sen’s oh-so-cool Mediterranean Sea dive is our weekend mood today!

Sushmita Sen, Bollywood diva, is in the news again! The former Miss Universe, who hit the national headlines recently after ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi posted photos of them together to confirm their relationship, is making a splash with her upper-cool Mediterranean snaps.

These days, the actress treated her fans to a mesmerising video of hers taking a dive in the Mediterranean Sea. Recently, the ‘Arya’ star shared a new video from her last vacation to Sardinia. It looks like she has not gotten over her last vacation.

Taking to her Instagram space, she has shared a throwback video. In the caption of the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea,,,, This Beautifully captured @itsalways_ ..Where life has depth…I am all in….I love you guys!!! #duggadugga… In the video, Sushmita is wearing stunning monochrome swimwear. Meanwhile, a quick reaction to the post from her boyfriend, former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi wrote “Looking hot in Sardinia.” He also dropped two loved-up emojis in the comment section.

In the video, the actress is seen on a yacht, wearing a white skirt with a black spaghetti top and a breathing mask on her mouth. Sushmita Sen jumps into the sea while sitting on the edge of the yacht and starts swimming like a pro. Her friend is making her video from behind. Fans are quite impressed with this video of the actress. Fans are constantly appreciating Sushmita Sen by commenting. The said video has got millions of likes in just a few hours.

Sen is the inspiration for many people out there. How she handles her life with positivity is commendable. Sushmita Sen has adopted two daughters. The elder daughter’s name is Rene and the younger daughter’s name is Alisa. Sushmita Sen shares a very good bonding with both of them.

