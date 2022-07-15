Sushmita Sen’s brother unaware of Lalit Modi relationship, says waiting for confirmation from her

Lalit Modi, the man behind the Indian Premier League, dropped a bombshell on Thursday as he announced his relationship with Bolly diva and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The announcement, which took the Internet by storm, was a huge surprise for everyone, including Sushmita’s brother Rajeev.

Rajeev, a part-time actor and a social media influencer, told the media that he wasn’t aware of his sister’s relationship with the businessman. He pointed out that she hadn’t confirmed the relationship yet and was waiting to hear her side of the story. He added that he was surprised by the revelation but would speak to his sister before making a comment.

Modi left India for London in 2010 following investigations into money-laundering and tax evasion linked to the IPL. He has been living in London since and appeared in several interviews claiming innocence.

On Thursday, Lalit posted several pictures of himself with Sushmita vacationing in Sardinia (Italy) and The Maldives. He called the actress his “better half” and said that he was over the moon to be beginning a “new chapter”. In a follow-up tweet, he clarified that the two were only in a relationship, but that he intended on tying the knot with her soon.

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl since 2018, but announced that they had broken up in an Instagram post last year.

Sushmita has also often spoken about her relationship history. In a chat with former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, she said: “Luckily, I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation, if anything, they’ve been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch.”

She also revealed that she came close to getting married at least thrice but those plans didn’t go ahead. “I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”