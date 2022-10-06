Sushmita Sen drops first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant from upcoming biopic Taali: ‘Nothing makes me prouder’

Sushmita Sen on Thursday took to Instagram to announce her next web series, Taali, where she will be seen playing the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The actress posted the first look from the show, and wrote that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Sawant’s story to the screen. Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav will helm the series.

Sushmita wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant is an activist and founder of the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust. It’s an NGO that provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex. The six-episode series will follow Gauri Sawant’s life and her struggles to become India’s first transgender mother. The series will also talk about the emotional mother-daughter bond.

According to a Mid-Day report, Taali will require around 25-50 trans artistes every day. Around 300 transgender artistes have been hired for crowd scenes that will be shot over the next month. After filming at the Dahisar studio for two weeks, the crew will move to the Lata Kunj bungalow in Irla.

Sushmita is expected to finish the series by November, following which she will start working on the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya.