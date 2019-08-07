Bollywood shocked at Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise! Celebs tweet their grief 

Many celebrities expressed their grief and condolences on social media.

In the late hours on Tuesday, news from Delhi’s AIIMS shook the nation. The news of the sudden demise of former Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, sent a wave of grief across the nation. Sushma Swaraj was among the most popular leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party and of the country on world-stage, did some remarkable work as foreign minister and worked to improve bilateral ties with different nations. The news of her getting admitted to AIIMS after a heart attack followed by her demise was confirmed by the doctors at around 11 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Sushma Swaraj had mentioned in her tweet to Prime Minister Modi, at 7:23 PM on the same day, she wrote, “Narendra Modi Ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting for this day in my lifetime.” For Bollywood as well, the news of her passing away was shocking and many celebrities expressed their grief and condolences on social media.

Anupam Kher, in a live video, mourning the loss of first full-term female Foreign Minister, and said, “A sad and unfortunate demise of one of the finest humans and one of the most charismatic, honest and brilliant leaders of India.”

Prasoon Joshi, Head of CBFC, called her a true leader, a powerful orator and a gentle soul. He said, “You have gone too soon. Deeply saddened. I will value and cherish the moments spent learning from you.”

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon mentioned that she is completely gutted and shocked to hear this sad news. “We lost a great leader, an astute stateswoman, above all a kindhearted person. Loved by all. Deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. Prayers for her soul. Om Shanti,” the actress wrote.

Parineeti Chopra said that she is from the same town as Sushma Ji and news of her demise is painful. “ I always felt proud that a woman from a small-town like Ambala Cantt made it big, and made a difference. She rests in peace. Sushma Ji inspired me on a personal level,” the Bollywood actress wrote on her twitter.

Ritesh Deshmukh, son of ex-chief minister of Maharashtra and Bollywood actor, mentioning the last tweet of Sushma Swaraj wrote on his Twitter that “A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader Sushma Ji is no more. As an External Affairs Minister, Sushma Ji was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. With a grieved, my deepest condolences are with the family, loved ones and millions of followers.”

This list of Celebrities who expressed condolences also includes Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Sona Mohapatra, Ekta Kapoor and Javed Akhtar among others.

It was informed that the last rites of former foreign Minister will be performed on Wednesday at the Lodhi crematorium.