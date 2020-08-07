Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: CBI has collected case diary from Bihar police, say officials

Sources said the case will be monitored at the top level in the agency on a daily basis.

The CBI has collected the case diary and related documents from the Bihar police in connection with the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday.

According to the procedure, the documents were handed over to investigating officer ASP Anil Kumar Yadav, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the matter on Thursday, based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, the officials said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been entrusted with the sensitive case by CBI Director RK Shukla, they added.

The progress of the team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad will be supervised by Deputy Inspector General Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers of the Gujarat cadre, the officials said.

While the Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into Rajput’s death, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from the actor’s father, K K Singh, against Chakraborty, her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, besides Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The Patna police had filed the FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft and criminal intimidation, which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe in the matter.