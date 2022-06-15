Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2nd death anniversary: Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty— Where are they now?

It has been two years since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. At the time of his death, Sushant was 34-years-old. After much political turf war and media scrutiny, his case was transferred to the CBI, which is still investigating it. His death witnessed various debates on news channels with a number of new angles coming out including the one related to drugs and mental health.

While the debate was at its peak, Sushant’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik had to spend some time in jail, while his other acquaintance, Siddharth Pithani, as of May 2022, is yet to get bail. Notably, Rhea had to face a tough media trial after numerous speculations against her. However, she slowly came back to public life and attended the wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in 2021. She was not seen at the recently concluded IIFA ceremony.

Searching through Showik’s Instagram photos, one can find a picture of him and Sushant together. Also, he had uploaded a post on Sushant on the first death anniversary of the actor. Pithani, on the other hand, was recently given permission by the court to attend his wedding in 2021 only to surrender a few days later.

Among Sushant’s three sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti was the most vocal on social media. Shweta, who lives in the US, had fuelled the ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ social media just days after the latter’s death.

She also posted a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram page, with a caption that read, “ “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor.”She added in her caption: “Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.”