Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2nd death anniversary: Here’s how Bollywood paid tribute to the actor

From Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan, several actors have taken to social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on the second anniversary of the actor’s death. The actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Rajput in the 2018 film ‘kedarnath’ shared a photo of the actor with her in Instagram with the caption, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today, on Full Moon night, when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever.”

Remembering the late actor, Kriti Sanon, his co-star in the 2017 movie ‘Raabta’ shared the song ‘Darasal. Also, sharing a photo of Rajput, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote “You are missed Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Actress Sanjana Sangh, while sharing her memories of Rajput, shared a photo from the film ‘Dil Bechara’ in which both actors worked together, with a caption “We miss you.” Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan also shared Rajput’s photo with a caption, “Stars always shine no matter where they are.”

Also paying her tribute to Rajput, actress Preity Zinta shared a picture of him. In her caption, she wrote, “Hope you are at peace wherever you are. #Gonetoosoon”

Taking to Instagram, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh shared a photo of Rajput with an emotionl message, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.”