Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai flat

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home. (File Photo/PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death news: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat on Sunday. News agency PTI reported quoting the police that the actor, 34, was found dead inside his home in Bandra.

The India Express reported that Mumbai DCP zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe has confirmed the actor’s death. He said the Mumbai Police has started investigations.

Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian passed away earlier this month after she reportedly fell from window of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad.

Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and his last film was Chhichhore.

Rajput, who originally hailed from Patna, Bihar, studied mechanical engineering in Delhi but didn’t complete the course and moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. His started his career in the entertainment industry with TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

His portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic – M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – of former Indian cricket captain won him wide accolades. Rajput was also seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ apart from movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Kedarnath’ and others.

To be updated.