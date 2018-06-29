Sushant Singh Rajput over the Moon! Bollywood actor buys land on Earth’s natural satellite

Sushant has reportedly bought the land on the moon from the International Lunar Lands Registry. (PTI Photo)

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is currently playing the role of astronaut Rakesh Sharma in his upcoming film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ has taken his role a bit too seriously, it seems. According to media reports, the actor has bought a land on the far side of the moon, in a small region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the Sea of Muscovy.

What makes it stand out, even more, is that his property is on the blind side of the moon from the earth, also known as the dark side of the moon. The actor already owns a ‘ Meade 14” LX600’ telescope which helps to keep a look on his newly acquired prime estate from his home on earth.

Expressing his happiness, Sushant Singh Rajput said in a statement to Mumbai Mirror, “I like to believe that a question can be answered in different ways depending on how we answer. So different versions of reality are created by the variations in punctuations and nuances, in future. My mother used to tell me that my life will be the story that I will tell myself. I am punctuating a nuance right now and I am already over the Moon!”

Sushant has reportedly bought the land from the International Lunar Lands Registry, becoming the first Bollywood actor to do so. Shah Rukh Khan also owns a part of the moon but it has been gifted to him by a fan. Sushant’s inclination towards science and technology, also space exploration is evident through his social media activity which gives us a sneak peek into his curious mind and his perspective on outer space.

Sushant even attended a training camp at NASA for preparing his role in Chanda Mama, which taught him about neutral buoyancy, spacewalk drills, moonwalks, and zero gravity.