Sushant Singh Rajput death: Devendra Fadnavis reveals primary evidence gathered in actor, Disha Salian’s case

In a surprising turn of events, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which left the nation numb in 2020, has witnessed a new development. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shed light on some crucial updates pertaining to the investigation.

According to Maharashtra’s ex chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, the initial information available about the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case was largely based on hearsay. However, certain individuals claimed to possess substantial evidence related to the case. In response, the authorities reached out to these individuals and requested that they submit the evidence to the police for examination.

In an interview with Republic, he said that the credibility of the presented evidence was being thoroughly evaluated as part of the ongoing investigation. He even threw light on how crucial it was to note that the investigation is still in progress and refrained from giving any further updates. He also claimed that the authorities were diligently working to gather all relevant information and facts before drawing any conclusions.

He further added that the credibility and veracity of the evidence presented by the individuals need to be carefully scrutinized to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation. As the investigation progresses, it is expected that additional updates and insights will emerge, shedding further light on the circumstances surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020 and a murder probe was launched into his death, in which his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was ruled as the prime accused. A few days earlier to Sushant’s death, his manager Disha Salian was also found dead.