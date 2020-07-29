Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar police team in Mumbai for probe

The team also met Rajput’s sister in suburban Versova and recorded her statement, said a city police source. Before that, the team visited Rajput’s apartment in Bandra, he added.

A team of Bihar Police arrived here on Wednesday to probe an ‘abetment to suicide’ case registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Sushant Singh’s father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, the deceased actor’s friend, and six others in Patna on Tuesday.

A four-member team of the Patna police arrived at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I) of

Mumbai crime branch, a police official said here.

“Mumbai police are providing assistance to us. We can not talk about the investigation,” an officer from the Bihar police team said.

The Bihar police may also examine Rajput’s financial transactions and bank records, he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as “Chichhore”, “Kai Po Che” and “Kedarnath”, was found

hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide have questioned several people from the film industry.

But in a surprising twist, the actor’s father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who had so far maintained silence about his son’s death, on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Chakraborty and six others including her family members for alleged abetment

to suicide.

The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.