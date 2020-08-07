  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine in Mumbai

Published: August 7, 2020 11:41 AM

Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on Sunday to supervise investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rhea Chakraborty, bihar IPS officer, Vinay Tiwari, Mumbai , latest news on sushant singh rajput suicide caseTiwari’s release, a week before the coronavirus-induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said. (PTI photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home state.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

Tiwari’s release, a week before the coronavirus-induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said.

He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said.

