  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, member of late actor’s personal staff in drugs probe

By: |
September 5, 2020 8:49 PM

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death

sushant singh rajput suicide caseAnother arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor’s death, officials said. With this, the total number of people arrested in this case has risen to six. The officials said Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant’s role was that of a “witness” in the case, they said. The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput’s house manager.

Related News

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into “the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood” in this case.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sushant Singh Rajput case NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant member of late actor’s personal staff in drugs probe
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Showik dealt in drugs; will confront him with Rhea: NCB to court
2Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput’s cook
3NCW chief seeks arrest of Shiv Sena MLA for threatening Kangana Ranaut