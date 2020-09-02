Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer says no film, serial, book on actor without his father’s consent

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

The family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on Wednesday said that no film, serial or book should be written or made without the expressed consent of the actor’s father and without script being shown to him. The lawyer said that if anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and sister have decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without the expressed consent of his father and without script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril,” Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh said in a press conference.

The lawyer also said that Sushant’s three sisters and his father were pained by “a negative, false campaign” against the family. “The campaign relates to his mental health. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it’s being carried that the family knew about his depression and concealed it,” Vikas Singh said.

Earlier, the initial inquiry was conducted by the Mumbai Police but later the case was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court. Sushant's father was not satisfied with the way the Mumbai Police was moving in the case. Hence, he approached the SC, which ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over the case to the CBI.

