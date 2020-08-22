  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team reaches actor’s Bandra residence

By: |
Published: August 22, 2020 3:56 PM

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

Sushant Singh Rajput case, Sushant Singh Rajput death case, bandra, CBI probe in sushant singh case, Siddharth Pithani, latest news on sushant singh rajputThe central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm. (File photo: IE)

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, reached the late actor’s residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon.

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput’s flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

Related News

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

“Rajput’s cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team,” the official said. Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sushant Singh Rajput case CBI team reaches actor’s Bandra residence
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBI starts probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
2Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team in Mumbai; exempted from home quarantine norms, says BMC
3Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team will have to apply to BMC for quarantine exemption