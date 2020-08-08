  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sushant death case: Mumbai police opposes CBI probe in Supreme Court

By: |
Published: August 8, 2020 11:37 PM

In an affidavit filed before the top court, in response to a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai, the Mumbai police said the CBI should have waited for the apex court decision in the matter before registering the case.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The Mumbai police on Saturday opposed a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, telling the Supreme Court that it was carrying out a professional and impartial investigation in the matter. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, in response to a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai, the Mumbai police said the CBI should have waited for the apex court decision in the matter before registering the case.

Related News

The affidavit filed by police inspector posted at Bandra Police Station said that Bihar Police did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the FIR or examine witnesses and said the question of co-operation by the Mumbai Police into the simultaneous inquiry by the Bihar Police did not arise.

It alleged that that the registration of FIR in Patna by Bihar Police was “politically motivated and violated the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution”.

The Mumbai police said that the Bihar police could only have registered a ‘Zero FIR (crime not falling in its jurisdiction) and send it to Mumbai and did not have the legal authority to transfer it to the CBI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sushant death case Mumbai police opposes CBI probe in Supreme Court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rhea’s case transfer plea ‘infructuous’ as CBI has taken over probe: Sushant’s father tells SC
2Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to Mumbai hospital, tests negative for Covid
3Sushant case: Will act as per SC orders, says Maha minister