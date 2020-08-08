Sushant case: Will act as per SC orders, says Maha minister

Chakraborty had moved the SC seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Rajput’s suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will act as per directions of the Supreme Court in actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday and reiterated that the Mumbai Police are conducting the probe in a professional manner.

Deshmukh’s comments came two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the

matter, based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against late

Rajput’s girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty.

“Mumbai Police is investigating the case in a professional manner. How the investigation moves forward will

depend on the order of the SC which will hear the matter on August 11. We will move ahead as per the directions of the apex court,” Deshmukh told reporters.

Chakraborty had moved the SC seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Rajput’s suicide at his Mumbai

residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai, on the ground of jurisdiction and the top court has recently sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, on her plea.