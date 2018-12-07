Surprise! Sony makes a come back on Tata Sky with all 32 channels

Channels like- Sony Six, SET HD, SET, Sony Max, Sony SAB, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Pix HD and Aaj Tak were the first ones to be removed from Tata Sky.

In what may come as a pleasant surprise to many Tata Sky users, Sony India has made a comeback on the direct-to-home (DTH) platform. It was back in the month of October that users were not able to watch Sony channels due to a tussle between Tata Sky and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) after which the former dropped all 32 channels of the later from its platform. While the channels are back, the suffering of the consumer ends. The two companies have now dissolved their dispute and are all set to work again together.

Channels like- Sony Six, SET HD, SET, Sony Max, Sony SAB, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Pix HD and Aaj Tak were the first ones to be removed from Tata Sky. Reportedly, the extreme step was taken by Tata Sky over failed commercial negotiations between the two parties. Harit Nagpal, the Tata Sky’s CEO and MD, while talking about the issue had said that the revenue sharing negotiations with Sony Pictures and the India Today Network failed as it could have forced the DTH operator to raise the prices. It was because of this that the step to stop carrying the popular SONY channels was taken.

A Sony official had said that “Tata Sky might be inflating the number; it may not be Rs 1,700 crore. We also need to understand that their subscriber base has gone up from 10 million to 16 million. So, a hike in the rate is tabled after taking all this into account.”

However, now everything is back to where they should be and the consumer is once again able to enjoy favourite shows.