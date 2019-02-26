Surgical Strike 2 on Pakistan: Bollywood salutes Indian Air Force after Balakot airstrike

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 3:56 PM

In the wee hours of February 26, the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.

mirage, mirrage 2000, drdo, kargil war mirage, kargil war mirage 2000, dassault aviation, dassault aviation mirage, surgical strike, airostrike, rafale, rafale deal, mirage-2000 manufactured by dassault aviation, b s dhanoa, iaf, indian air force,The attack being touted as ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’ is being lauded by all.

Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control to Pakistan in the wee hours to destroy major terrorist camps with bombs.

Pakistan military’s spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, claimed that though the Indian aircrafts crossed over to the neighbouring country, they were intercepted by the Pakistan Air Force and “released payload in haste” near Balakot without any casualties.

IAF sources then said that a group of Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck a terror camp across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it at 0330 hours on February 26.

The sources added that 10 Air Force Mirage jets dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC. The targets were terror camps and launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) among other terrorist groups, the source said.

The airstrikes were in retaliation to the dastardly attack by a JeM suicide bomber on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, which claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

Several Bollywood celebrities lauded the Indian Air Force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Ajay Devgn tweeted that ‘Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi.’

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet:

‘A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS, @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO’, Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Paresh Rawal’s Tweet:

Also Read: Prabhas’ ‘Shades of Saaho-Chapter 2’ teaser to release on March 3

Have a look at some other tweets:

The attack being touted as ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’ is being lauded by all.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Surgical Strike 2 on Pakistan: Bollywood salutes Indian Air Force after Balakot airstrike
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition