Surgical Strike 2 on Pakistan: Bollywood salutes Indian Air Force after Balakot airstrike

The attack being touted as ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’ is being lauded by all.

Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control to Pakistan in the wee hours to destroy major terrorist camps with bombs.

Pakistan military’s spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, claimed that though the Indian aircrafts crossed over to the neighbouring country, they were intercepted by the Pakistan Air Force and “released payload in haste” near Balakot without any casualties.

IAF sources then said that a group of Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck a terror camp across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it at 0330 hours on February 26.

The sources added that 10 Air Force Mirage jets dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC. The targets were terror camps and launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) among other terrorist groups, the source said.

The airstrikes were in retaliation to the dastardly attack by a JeM suicide bomber on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, which claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

Several Bollywood celebrities lauded the Indian Air Force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Ajay Devgn tweeted that ‘Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi.’

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet:

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

‘A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS, @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO’, Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Paresh Rawal’s Tweet:

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . ???????????????????????? — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019

Also Read: Prabhas’ ‘Shades of Saaho-Chapter 2’ teaser to release on March 3

Have a look at some other tweets:

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

JAI HIND,JAI HIND Ki SENA.. https://t.co/waIKzkdyo7 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 26, 2019

नमस्कार करते हैं। ???????????? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019

नयी दिशा नयी दशा.. नयी रीति नयी नीति.. नए भारत को, सच्चे भारत के सपूतों को शत शत नमन. #ekbharatshreshthbharat https://t.co/m0fIqhxAz6 — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) February 26, 2019

Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It’s time for all Indians to stand united as one.???????????? #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019

Jai Hind! ???????? — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019

So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. ???????? ????????. This is a new age India.

Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2 https://t.co/uLxNE3AV0z — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 26, 2019

The attack being touted as ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’ is being lauded by all.