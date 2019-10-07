Suresh Gopi’s ‘Nakulan-Ganga’ Durgashtami picture goes viral

The good news for fans is that Suresh Gopi and Shobhana are teaming up together.

When Nakulan and Ganga met…! Wow, this image shared by Suresh Gopi has gone viral and of course, Kerala’s movie goers have a reason to rejoice! There is perhaps no other film that has been so loved, accepted and even made fun of in terms of dialogues, slang and expression as the iconic Mohnalal-Suresh Gopi-Shobana film ‘Manichitrathazhu’, which has been remade into several other Indian languages.

Suresh Gopi shared an image with the lovely Shobhana, using the caption, “When Nakulan and Ganga came together for Durgashtami.” The two actors, who had worked together in the iconic film as husband (Nakulan) and wife (Ganga), are seen smiling together in the selfie.

With reference to their film, ‘Durgashtami’ assumes a special signficance as it captures the climax scene of the Mohanlal-Shobhana starrer, where the heroine is the ultimate showstopper in her stunning dance sequence.

The original, as most Keralite movie goers would tell you, is the best because it made horror both funny, realistic and more importantly, practical to deal with! The same cannot be said for the remakes of ‘Manichitrathazhu’. In Bollywood, for instance, Vidya Balan received considerable acclaim for her climax scene in the remake ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which was again a more glamourised version of the original flick.

Clearly, though Malayalam cinema’s action super star has not been active in the film industry for the last couple of years, the popularity of the Manichitrathazhu couple, ‘Nakulan and Ganga’ continue to rock in the minds of movie goers and fans in Kerala.

Curious to know what their fans are saying? Take a look at the kind of feedback the image is receiving on the actor’s Facebook page. The comments by fans of both actors on Facebook are quite interesting. One person has listed out their movies together as a couple, citing Commissioner, Innale, Rajaputhra, Sindhurarekha, among others.

Another fan has stated that ‘Suresh Gopi and Shobhana, as Nakulan and Ganga, and across many roles they have acted together, remain ever memorable in the minds of cinema lovers.’

The good news for fans is that Suresh Gopi and Shobhana are teaming up together for Anoop Sathyan’s upcoming movie, with Dulquer Salman playing the leading role and also producing the film!