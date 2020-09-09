Surekha Sikri stable but still under observation in ICU, says her agent

Sikri received wide spread acclaim for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho” (2018). (Photo source:IE)

Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke, is stable but still under observation in the ICU, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Wednesday. The 75-year-old star was admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday.

“She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her parameters are stable. In the next 48 to 72 hours, what needs to be seen is the effects the stroke has had on her,” Sidhwani, told PTI. A recipient of three national awards, Sikri is best known for her performance in “Tamas”, “Mammo”, “Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro”, “Zubeidaa” and daily soap “Balika Vadhu”, among others.

Sikri received wide spread acclaim for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho” (2018). The 75-year-old actor won the 66th National Film award for the best supporting actress for “Badhaai Ho” and she arrived in a wheelchair to pick up her award. She was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories”, directed by Zoya Akhtar.