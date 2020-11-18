  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ may have earned Rs 60-65L on opening day; exhibitors hopeful of better reception

By: |
November 18, 2020 9:20 AM

Released on November 15, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is the only new Hindi movie to have premiered at the theatres. Shut for nearly seven months, exhibitors had been pinning their hopes on fresh releases to get audiences back.

Many film producers have turned to over-the-top (OTT) platforms to launch movies. (Image: Twitter/Diljit Dosanjh)

Manoj Bajpai-Starring ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is estimated to have earned about Rs 60-Rs 65 lakh in box office collections on its opening day, Atul Mohan, editor at Complete Cinema, told FE. Industry experts said the number is decent, given that theatres are running at half their capacities and not all screens are operational across the country.

Exhibitors are hopeful that the movie will get better reception in the coming days.

Related News

Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president, operations at Carnival Cinemas said the film, having been released on a Sunday, missed out on an extended weekend. However, footfalls improved with each show. Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh managed to put up a decent show on day one. Sawhney said that select small auditoriums in the states were fully occupied.

Carnival Cinemas is currently screening the movie across more than 70 screens and will add more over the weekend. The multiplex chain is running about 4.5 shows of the movie per screen on an average. “Footfalls for Monday afternoon and evening shows were higher than Sunday. On Tuesday, the morning shows performed better than the previous day. People have started coming back to the cinemas and we are confident that the coming Sunday will see much higher footfalls,” Sawhney said. Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Pune markets have seen a fair amount of traction, Sawhney added.

Inox did not respond to a detailed questionnaire. Director Siddharth Jain in a tweet thanked the makers of the movie for making the film the first Bollywood release after lockdown.

Released on November 15, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is the only new Hindi movie to have premiered at the theatres. Shut for nearly seven months, exhibitors had been pinning their hopes on fresh releases to get audiences back. It is understood that the reluctance of multiplexes to relax virtual print fee (VPF) charges have kept some filmmakers from taking their movies to the theatre.

In an attempt to kickstart the industry, digital service providers (DSPs) Qube Cinema and UFO Moviez have waived off VPF charges for all new movies slated for a release in November. This will apply only to single-screen exhibitors.

Many film producers have turned to over-the-top (OTT) platforms to launch movies. OTT firms do not mind paying a premium to acquire fresh content at a time when they are attempting to broaden their reach. The bulk of the releases have been cornered by deep-pocketed players Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ may have earned Rs 60-65L on opening day exhibitors hopeful of better reception
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema’s leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee
2Soumitra Chatterjee completed shooting biopic on himself; documentary on life remained unfinished
3Shared rare friendship with Soumitra Chatterjee, his loss is huge: Sharmila Tagore