Supreme Court stays FIR against Salman Khan-produced ‘Love Yatri’

The Supreme Court on Thursday morning stayed an FIR against the makers of Bollywood film ‘Love Yatri’. The FIR was lodged against Salman Khan who is producing the movie and others associated with the project, a week ago in Bihar. The case was lodged at the Mithanpura police station in pursuance of an order passed by Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Rai on September 12. Salman Khan moved Supreme Court against the order on Thursday, following which he was given an urgent hearing.

The order was passed on the complaint of an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who had alleged that the title of the movie made fun of the holy festival of Navaratri. He had also alleged that the promos of the movie suggested that it contained vulgarity and could hurt sentiments. The right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also raised questions over the movie saying that it distorted the meaning of the Hindu festival, Navratri.

Following this, the name of the film was changed to Love Yatri. The announcement was made by Salman Khan on Twitter.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveratri features Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. Besides Salman, the FIR was also filed against Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, director Abhiram Minawala and other actors of the film – Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Aayush Sharma who plays the role of Sushrut, a garba teacher. In a recent interview with PTI, Aayush had expressed disappointment over the title change.

“Our intention was very clear. We wanted a film that connects with most people. There was unnecessary conversation and objection happening over it,” the newcomer had said. “The film will not hurt anyone’s sentiments. There is not one double meaning dialogue in the film, it only talks about culture. Something or some elements had a problem. I don’t want to win the box office with a controversy.”