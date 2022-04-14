Supreme Court refuses plea against Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp

The Supreme Court declined to entertain an appeal challenging a Telangana High Court order which set aside the ad-interim injunction granted by the trial court against publishing, release and exhibition of the reality show Lock Upp.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and M R Shah asked the petitioner Pride Media to approach the trial court for an early hearing of the injunction plea.

The bench had said that it would be open to the petitioner to move the trial court for expeditious disposal of the plea and the matter was then dismissed as withdrawn.

Pride Media had gone to the top court against the high court’s order on February 26 that had set aside the ad-interim injunction that was granted by the trial court on February 23 regarding, publishing, releasing and exhibiting the series.

Pride Media had contended the case as they came up with the story of ‘The Jail’ and had made the script with celebrities, where it said that the show was for 100 days and the story had been registered with the ‘Screen Writers Association’, however, the show could not be produced because of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown and by the time they had geared up to muster the production of the show, they came across the ‘Lock Upp’ reality show.

The high court went on to say that Alt Balaji had already produced the show and had spent a huge amount on marketing and the balance of convenience was in their favour.