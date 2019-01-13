Super 30 movie: Hrithik Roshan shares new release date

Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of ‘Super 30’ movie on Teacher’s Day in 2018

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s biopic on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30, has got a new release date. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, the Republic Day weekend. Now, the movie will release on July 26.

Disclosing the new date, Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019.” With the new release, it is clear that ‘Super 30’ will not clash with Kangana Ranaut-starer ‘Manikarnika’ and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Why Cheat India’.

The film had landed into controversy when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment during #MeToo movement that erupted in 2018. Taking note of the accusations against Bahl, Hrithik had in October said that the film’s producers — Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment — would take a harsh stand if need be.

He had tweeted, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

When the film’s first look posters were unveiled in September last year, it took the internet by storm. Hrithik, who has completely transformed himself for the character, left many in surprise.

Earlier, the film was reported to be based on the life of a Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme ‘Super 30’. Under this initiative, Kumar trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance examination for admission to the prestigious institutes.

However, it later came out through various media reports after Kumar faced accusations of fraud results in 2018, the ‘Super 30’ makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore.

Since then, the story has been retold to expand the film’s bandwidth and now it is an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students their best shot at cracking one of the toughest IIT-JEE entrance examinations. The film has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. ‘Super 30’ also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.