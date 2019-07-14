Super 30 Box Office weekend: Hrithik Roshan-starrer soars with Rs 30 crore business in just two days

Hrithik Roshan-starrer released on July 12 and has got a good response from the audience.

Super 30 box office collection: After preponing the release date due to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Judgemental Hai kya, Hrithik Roshan-starrer released on July 12 at box office and the movie has got a good response from the audience. Based on the story of Indian Educationalist and Mathematician ‘Anand Kumar’ the movie secured good number and earned as much as Rs 11.83 crore on Friday in its business in India. The movie also got a good response from the overseas audience as its overseas business was noted to be around Rs 6.18 crore. Directed by Vikas Bhal the movie Super 30 is based on the life story of a common man Anand Kumar who helps unprivileged and economically weak children to pursue their dream of getting enrolled into the reputed Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and starts with a small coaching of 30 student who all cack the IIT- Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in one go. The runtime of the movie is 2 hour and 42 minutes and has good music.

Movie critic, Business analyst and Influencer, Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter, “ Super #30 had a decent first-day run. The Business of movie picked up at metros/urban centres specifically Mumbai and South towards evening. The Mass pockets of the movie are ordinary/dull and it should witness growth on Day 2 and 3 if it sustains and proves to be mettle on weekdays which is crucial. The movie earned Rs 11.83 crore on Friday in India.”

Also read: Super 30 Review: Hrithik Roshan sheds star image to portray common man!

Taran Adarsh on Sunday tweeted that “ Super 30 has a turn around on its second-day run, the movie witnessed super growth at multiplexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits. The movie is expected to score big numbers on Sunday. Super 30 eyes for a Rs 50 crore business in the first weekend. After a business of Rs11.83 crore on Friday, the movie soared to Rs 18.19 crore business on Saturday. The total earning of the movie after a two day run mounter to Rs 30.02 crore in India.

#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2… Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits… Will score big numbers on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 has done good at music charts and it has been composed by Ajay & Atul who are known names in the Marathi film industry and have made music for Bollywood movies too. The music directors have made music for films like Agneepath and also for Marathi blockbuster movies like Natarang and Sairaat.