Super 30 box office: Hrithik Roshan-starrer’s super collection at BO, earns 57 crore in four days

Super 30 received a lot of appreciation in reviews and critics have applauded the efforts of the actor.

Super 30: Director Vikas Bahl’s movie Super 30, which is based on the life story of educationist Anand Kumar made good progress at the box office over the weekend. The movie ‘Super 30’, featuring Hrithik Roshan, had earned some really good marks at Box office and collected above Rs 50 crore in just three days. The movie earned Rs 30 crore after a comparatively slow opening in India on Friday. The movie earned Rs 11.83 crore on Friday and boosted its growth to Rs 18.19 and Rs 20.74 on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Super 30 achieved its super Rs 30 crore mark on Saturday and crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday itself. Notably, the movie received a lot of appreciation in reviews and critics have applauded the efforts of the actor and team for making the film realistic. The movie had earned Rs xx.xx crore till Monday and was nearing the Rs 75 crore mark.

Adding to the weekend collection of its box office opening, Super 30 got an upper hand in business when Bihar government announced to make the movie ‘tax-free’ in Bihar. The announcement to make the movie tax free from Tuesday came from the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi. The movie was made tax free considering the message it gives by depicting Anand Kumar’s life on the big screen and also for his work in the education sector in Bihar. Anand Kumar had taken and initiative to teach and train the economically unprivileged yet meritious student to crack the ‘IIT-JEE’ through coaching which had initially 30 meritious students. The coaching was named Super 30 as 18 students cracked the renowned IIT JEE Exam in first attempt and the 12 scored commendable marks.

The Mathematician, Anand Kumar and Super 30 actor, Hrithik Roshan both thanked the Bihar government along with the CM and Deputy CM for making the movie tax-free from Tuesday in State. Tweeting about it Anand Kumar wrote “Thanks a lot Nitish Kumar Ji and Sushil Kumar Modi Ji for making ‘Super 30’ tax-free. This movie will allow more people to see the film.” The Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan wrote on his twitter that this movie is amazing and showed gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi for making the film tax free. The tax exemption will give Super 30 a good boost in Bihar.

Movie critic and Business analyst, Taran Adarsh giving a figurative explanation of the business of ‘Super 30’ wrote on Twitter, “Super 30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centres on its 4th day of Box Office business, which is driving its biz. The Mass circuits of business fro Super 30 remain ordinary or weak. The movies eye an approximate total of Rs 75 crore in the first week. The movie did a business of Rs 11.83 crore on Friday, Rs 18.19 crore on Saturday, Rs 20.74 crore on Sunday, and on Monday Super 30 business was comparatively lesser than expected at Rs 6.92 crore. The movie has collected a total of Rs 57.68 crore in four days of its Box Office Business in India.

Taran Adarsh also said that the business of Super 30 might get affected due to the much-hyped Disney’s Hollywood big-budget film The lion king, which is set to release this Friday on July 19. The Hindi version of the movie is dubbed in the voices of Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and Aryan Khan as Simba. It will interesting to see who will lead the race at Box Office.

Earlier the movie’s release dates were preponed as it was clashing with Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ which is set to release on July 26, 2019.