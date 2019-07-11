Super 30: Anand Kumar reveals he is suffering from brain tumour

Anand Kumar confirmed that he is suffering from a brain tumour. (Image: ANI)

Super 30: In a shocking revelation just before the release of Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’, Indian mathematician Anand Kumar has confirmed that he is suffering from a brain tumour and this is the reason why he wanted the movie to be made as soon as possible. Anand Kumar is suffering from an acoustic neuroma, which is a non-cancerous tumour on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. The actor said that he wanted to witness his life’s work and journey while he is still alive.

While talking to ANI about his health issues and the problem tagged along with them, the Super 30 mathematician said, ” The writer of super 30 wanted me to permit for the film as fast as I can. We have no idea of life and death and this is the reason I wanted this biopic to be on-screen while I am alive.”

Anand Kumar further added that in 2014 his situation was worse and that he was unable to hear from my right ear. Adding to this he said, “I underwent a lot of treatments in Patna and it was after some tests that I came to know that 80-90 per cent of the hearing ability of my right ear has been destroyed.”

“It was then when I checked into Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and there the doctors performed rigorous investigation and did a number of tests. The doctors then called me and told that my ear is fine and I have no issue but instead a tumour had been developed in the nerve which runs from ear to brain. The moment I got to know this, I lost consciousness,” he informed.

Anand Kumar is currently on medication prescribed by famous neurosurgeon Dr BK Mishra of Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The mathematician believes that no one else other than Hrithik could have done justice to the film with such sheer dedication and hard work towards the character.

Anand Kumar, sharing excerpts from the practice sessions said that in order to make sure that his journey is narrated in a right manner, he repeatedly read the script as many as 13 times so that nothing goes wrong.

The ‘Super 30’ mathematician praised Hrithik’s dedication and said that Hrithik Roshan is a great star and that he used to talk to him daily. “Hrithik sir shot a 150 hours long video about my daily life which included the way I interact with people in Patna, my interaction with children and other daily activities. I remember how he thoroughly tried to practice my style by watching it.”

Super 30 is slated to release on July 12, 2019.