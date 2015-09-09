​​ ​
  3. Sunny Leone should be banned in India: Rakhi Sawant

Sunny Leone should be banned in India: Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai, said that Sunny Leone should be banned in India as her work incites people eventually leading to untoward incidents such as rape.

By: | Published: September 9, 2015 9:15 PM

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai, said that Sunny Leone should be banned in India as her work incites people eventually leading to untoward incidents such as rape.

“On one hand, she is doing advertisements issued in public interest and on the other, she is doing sexy songs which are making people hot. Eventually, these people indulge in indecent acts with girls,” the 36-year-old Rakhi Sawant said,

She further said that Sunny Leone should be allowed to work in India only when she is fully covered.

Reportedly, Rakhi Swant will be seen playing Julie in Aziz Zee’s directorial ‘Ek Kahani Julie Ki’ which is based on true life events of Indrani Mukerjea.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Rakhi SawantSunny Leone
  1. A
    Abhishek
    Sep 10, 2015 at 9:39 am
    Look at what the biggest has to say...g lol!
    Reply
    1. Chandu Chartist
      Sep 10, 2015 at 9:52 am
      OLALA RAKHI WANTS TO BANNED SUNNY ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
      Reply
      1. S
        shiv
        Sep 10, 2015 at 11:19 pm
        ulta chor kotewal ko datte?
        Reply
        1. R
          Ranjeet Rana
          Sep 10, 2015 at 9:41 am
          No one wants compeion in his/her business.
          Reply

          Go to Top