Sunny Leone should be banned in India: Rakhi Sawant

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai, said that Sunny Leone should be banned in India as her work incites people eventually leading to untoward incidents such as rape.

“On one hand, she is doing advertisements issued in public interest and on the other, she is doing sexy songs which are making people hot. Eventually, these people indulge in indecent acts with girls,” the 36-year-old Rakhi Sawant said,

She further said that Sunny Leone should be allowed to work in India only when she is fully covered.

Reportedly, Rakhi Swant will be seen playing Julie in Aziz Zee’s directorial ‘Ek Kahani Julie Ki’ which is based on true life events of Indrani Mukerjea.