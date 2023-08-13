Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2: A look at the box office numbers of the biggest films on day two

The battleground of the box office has recently witnessed a thrilling clash between two highly anticipated sequels – Sunny Deol’s action-packed Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s spiritual comedy OMG 2. As these films hit the screens on August 11, 2023, fans and industry experts alike were eagerly waiting to see how these two powerhouses fared against each other.

Gadar 2’s thunderous roar

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 proved that its legacy continues to resonate with audiences. The sequel, directed by Anil Sharma, stormed into theaters with a staggering Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day. The film’s initial performance positioned it as the second-best opener of 2023, only trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The action-packed extravaganza raked in a remarkable Rs 43 crore net on its second day, solidifying its strong grip on the box office.

Source: PR handout

In just two days, Gadar 2 amassed an impressive Rs 83.18 crore in India alone, with a worldwide collection of Rs 108.20 crore. With a nostalgic appeal to its predecessor’s fans and Sunny Deol’s signature rugged charm, the film has been met with positive word of mouth, contributing to its stellar performance.

This film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studio and Anil Sharma Productions.

OMG 2’s divine comedy

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, presented a unique blend of comedy and spirituality. The film earned Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, setting the stage for a spirited competition with Gadar 2. Despite the clash, OMG 2 managed to maintain its ground, experiencing a 50% growth and accumulating Rs 15.30 crore net on its second day.

cast of OMG 2

In a matter of two days, OMG 2 garnered Rs 25.56 crore in India and a global sum of Rs 35.15 crore. The film’s storyline, centered around Akshay Kumar as a divine messenger, struck a chord with audiences seeking a lighthearted yet meaningful cinematic experience.

This film is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape Of Good Films.

Occupancy battle

The occupancy rates for both films on Saturday, August 12, 2023, further revealed the audience’s preferences. Gadar 2 boasted an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 65.40%, with a noticeable surge in the evening and night shows. On the other hand, OMG 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 57.91%, reflecting a solid turnout but slightly lower than its rival.

The clash

The clash between these two sequels was much anticipated, and both films have managed to create a substantial impact at the box office. Gadar 2 capitalized on the nostalgia associated with its predecessor, delivering high-octane action that resonated with its target audience. On the other hand, OMG 2 brought a different flavor to the table, blending comedy and spirituality to carve its niche.

The positive reviews and word of mouth surrounding both films indicate that their journey at the box office is far from over. While Gadar 2 had a stronger initial opening, OMG 2 is demonstrating resilience and potential for longevity.

As the days unfold, it will be interesting to witness how these sequels continue to captivate audiences and shape the landscape of Indian cinema in the weeks to come.