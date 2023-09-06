Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Late Review: An ‘I Spy You’ game of 2 hours 50 minutes with a hand pump, Thor’s hammer, and no substance

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and others

Director: Anil Sharma

Language: Hindi

Stars: ⭐

Let me begin by saying that I don’t regret not watching Gadar 2 on the first day of its release. In fact, I am glad that I didn’t. Last night, I spent/wasted two hours and 50 minutes watching the ‘I Spy You’ game between Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol and Jeetay essayed by Utkarsh Sharma. Like literally! The film has guns, swords, a hand pump, and even a plot line but still fails miserably to impress.

The film opens strong with a scene where Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa) is seen killing Hindus to take revenge for the death of his family during the partition. However, the film soon becomes a comedy. I don’t have an issue with it but serious scenes should not appear comic.

Why I called Gadar 2 an ‘I Spy You’ game is because either Tara Singh is going to Pakistan to find Jeetay or vice versa. Pakistan and India seem like Gurgaon and Noida (You’ll understand the pain of traveling if you are from Delhi). Mind you, the film will follow the timeline from 1954 to 1971 – A time when there were restrictions. If you have watched the film, you’d know how convenient it was for people to cross the border. In the last scene, the Pakistan army entered India without even realising. How is that even possible? That’s not all, in a scene Tara Singh reached India from Pakistan after drowning in the river – Where’s the logic?

What worked for me in Gadar 2 was the acting – Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Sunny Deol, and even the supporting cast did well – Credit goes to the casting director.

Verdict

Gadar 2 is a carnival for those who love back-to-back songs in films. It is more guns, swords, and hammers and less substance and logic.