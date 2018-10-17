Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhitt fails to find takers, postponed again

Bhaiaji Superhitt stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Those who were eagerly waiting for the release of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer ‘Bhaiaji Superhitt’ may have to wait a little longer as the release of the film has been postponed yet again. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ earlier this year, hasn’t delivered a hit in some time now. Preity Zinta too hasn’t had a release in last five years and has made only a few cameos. Her last film ‘Ishq in Paris’ which she also produced, bombed on the box-office and the actor lost a considerable amount.

Bhaiaji Superhitt would have been of great importance for both the actors. But, as it turns out, the film has failed to find any takers. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, with Badhaai Ho and Namaste England releasing on the same day, there is no interest in Bhaiaji Superhitt which left the makers with no other option but to postpone the release to after Diwali.

The film revolves around Sunny Deol who plays the role of a gangster bit turns an actor and delivers a superhit film.

Meanwhile, the makers of Badhaai Ho and Namaste England have decided to release the films a day early on Dussehra to cash in on the festive mood. Both the films were slated to release on October 19 but will now hit the theatres on Thursday, October 18.

The announcement was made by Arjun Kapoor on Twitter who wrote, “Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October!”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a reworked poster of Badhaai Ho saying ‘Delivering Early’. “Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct,” he tweeted.