Sunny Deol launches his son Karan; here’s the first look posters of the film



Sunny Deol’s son Karan has become the latest addition to the star kids joining the film industry. The grandson of Dharmendra has chosen a romantic film to make his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring opposite Sahher Bambaa.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is being directed by Sunny Deol himself and is being produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P. The makers shared two first look posters of the film that show Karan and Sahher smiling and embracing and camping with mountains in the backdrop.

Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, “For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba”

For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring

#KaranDeol and #SahherBambba @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel @SunnySuperSound pic.twitter.com/9NBheKXyAv — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2019

An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July.#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound pic.twitter.com/nSU6MrakUO — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2019

The makers wrote, “Get ready to embark on a beautiful journey of love. Introducing #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba in #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July. @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

READ ALSO | Gully Boy review: Ranveer and Alia’s ‘time aa gaya’

Speaking about his own experience and his son, Deol had told PTI, “When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.”

The film is slated to be released on 19 July 2019.