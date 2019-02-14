Sunny Deol launches his son Karan; here’s the first look posters of the film

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 1:13 PM

Sunny Deol son, Karan deol, Karan deol girlfriend, star kids bollywood, Dharmendra, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sahher Bambaa, sunny deol wife
Sunny Deol’s son Karan has become the latest addition to the star kids joining the film industry. The grandson of Dharmendra has chosen a romantic film to make his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring opposite Sahher Bambaa.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is being directed by Sunny Deol himself and is being produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P. The makers shared two first look posters of the film that show Karan and Sahher smiling and embracing and camping with mountains in the backdrop.

Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, “For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba”

The makers wrote, “Get ready to embark on a beautiful journey of love. Introducing #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba in #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July. @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

READ ALSO | Gully Boy review: Ranveer and Alia’s ‘time aa gaya’ 

Speaking about his own experience and his son, Deol had told PTI, “When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.”

The film is slated to be released on 19 July 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sunny Deol launches his son Karan; here’s the first look posters of the film
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition