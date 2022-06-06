Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol dismiss reports of Dharmendra’s deteriorating health

Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Monday said his father, cinema icon Dharmendra, is “in the best of health”. The actor’s response comes in the wake of speculative stories in the media regarding the veteran performer’s ill health. “My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well,” Sunny Deol told PTI.

His younger brother, actor Bobby Deol, said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and it’s sad that people spread rumours”. “He (my father) is in Mumbai and he is absolutely fine,” Bobby Deol told PTI.

Dharmendra, 86, was hospitalised last month for back pain. In his illustrious career, the actor has starred in classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.