Sunil Grover to Raju Srivastav: Comedians-turned-actors that are ruling the digital screen

Standup comedy, as we know it today, is a form of entertainment that has garnered attention from all over the world. If you are feeling low or moody these comedians-turned-actors will never leave any opportunity to make you laugh. One such example is ZEE5’s latest original show United Kacche headed by Sunil Grover will light up your mood up instantly. They make our brains sharper and our bellies heavier with laughter. Be it the late Raju Srivastava, Johnny Lever, or Varun Sharma, comedians are like black salt in your Nimbu Paani which adds that extra flavor and seasoning. They make you laugh and make your days brighter.

Here are 5 comedians that turned actors who are ruling the digital screen:

Sunil Grover in United Kacche on ZEE5

Sunil deserves to be on your watch list as he is someone who will make you laugh out loud. His humor and his comic timing in ZEE5’s latest original series – United Kacche is something to look forward. With United Kacche, Sunil Grover has once again established himself as a top-notch comedian and his cult humor is something that amazes the audience time and again!

Johny Lever in Pop Kaun on Disney + Hotstar

He is indeed a treat to the eyes. His daughter Jamie Lever and his father have completely rocked the series. The comedian-turned-actor has set a benchmark when it comes to comedy. With a great dollop of wit, satire, and sardonic humour, the celebrated actor Johnny Lever will entertain us on the best and worst days!

Raju Srivastav in Kanjoos Makhichoos on ZEE5

Raju essays the role of a government official in the film. His accent, mannerisms and impressions are applaud-worthy. His comedy has been deeply engraved in the heart and minds of the audience. The late comedian has left a legacy behind with his phenomenal work. Through Kanjoos Makhichoos, he will be remembered, and his existence will be solely missed!

Varun Sharma made a spectacular debut with Chutzpah on Sony LIV.

It’s a treat to watch Varun Sharma on screen as he instantly makes people laugh with his comic timing. Built on a quirky theme, the show seems to be high on dark humor and relatable characters. Well, Varun has definitely carved a niche for himself with his exemplary performances!

Vir Das’s series titled Hasmukh on Netflix

In the series, he is portraying a role of a small-town comedian who becomes a serial killer. A timid, small-town comedian’s long-awaited big break takes a dark turn when he realizes committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo. Vir Das is known for his stand-up and the way he swoons at the audience in the series is beyond imagination!

If you haven’t already checked out these delightful characters right now!