Suniel Shetty’s mental health app gets a new app called Primathon

Primathon, a leading Gurugram-based software development company founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Sagar Patidar, is proud to announce its successful partnership with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-backed Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, a distinguished luxury rehab and wellness center. The collaboration has resulted in the development of a cutting-edge mobile application ‘Let’s Get Happi’ that redefines accessibility & affordability for individuals and provides real-time treatment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has been proposed to meet the critical need for cheap, inclusive, and stigma-free mental health care. The app launch event was graced by the presence of the esteemed actor, investor, and global brand ambassador of Veda, Suniel Shetty, underscoring the platform’s commitment to holistic well-being.

On the launch of the app, Suniel Shetty, Actor, Investor, and Global Brand Ambassador for Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness said, “The journey towards mental well-being is as significant as any other path we take in life. With the Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness mobile app developed by Primathon, we’re stepping into a world where seeking support is just a touch away. Let’s embrace this technology-driven approach and together, build a stronger foundation for a healthier mind.”

Primathon’s comprehensive technical expertise came to the fore as the company crafted a user-friendly mobile application for Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness. The app seamlessly enables users to browse, explore, and book rehabilitation slots, simplifying the process of seeking much-needed assistance. As a dedicated technical partner for Veda, Primathon invested over a year in collaborating closely to ensure the app’s success.

“The development of Veda’s Lets Get Happi app is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology for positive change in the healthcare industry,” said Sagar Patidar, Founder of Primathon. “We are honored to have worked alongside Veda in this journey, aligning our technological proficiency with their mission to provide exceptional care and support to those in need.”

Suniel Shetty, acclaimed actor, investor, and global brand ambassador for Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, graced the app launch event, symbolizing his unwavering dedication to promoting mental health awareness and well-being. Mr. Shetty’s presence underscored the significance of accessible and user-centric solutions in the realm of rehabilitation services. Speaking on this, Manun Thakur, Founder of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Center said, “After a rigorous selection process, we chose Primathon because of one main reason is that they believed in our mission as much we do, the belief is the first step towards bringing a change in the society regarding the importance of mental well-being, Primathon stood on our expectations and deliver the best results of our app, this is just the beginning, we have miles to go.”