  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sun TV to spend Rs 400 crore for making 8 flicks in 12 months

By: |
November 14, 2020 12:36 PM

The South based media house is betting big on its OTT business, SunNxt, which, it thinks, has the scope for investment of around Rs 200 crore every year.

Sun Group is planning to release the movies starting from January 2021 till next Diwali.

Sensing the huge scope for movies in the theatrical and OTT space, Kalanithi Maran owned Sun TV Network is planning to produce at least eight big-ticket movies in the next 12 months with an investment of Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore. The South based media house is betting big on its OTT business, SunNxt, which, it thinks, has the scope for investment of around Rs 200 crore every year.

Participating in an earnings call, Sun TV management, represented by group CFO S L Narayanan and MD Mahesh Kumar told the analysts that they would invest in eight blockbuster movies, featuring actors like Rajnikanth, Dhanush, Suriya and Vijay, among others. Sun Group is planning to release the movies starting from January 2021 till next Diwali.

Related News

The movies will be released through theaters, its own channels and the OTT platform, depending upon the business viability of the mode at that given point of time. The company’s strategy would be to retrieve the entire cost of the movies from theatrical releases, broadcasting and digital rights.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sun TV to spend Rs 400 crore for making 8 flicks in 12 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Qube Cinema, UFO Moviez withdraw VPF charges for November
2Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: Can you answer KBC’s Rs 7 crore jackpot question?
3NCB searches Rampal’s home; Nadiadwala appears for questioning