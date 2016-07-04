Sultan collection prediction: Will Salman Khan movie climb past the Rs 100 cr mark, more?

Sultan collection prediction: Since nothing is etched in stone about the future, yes even for Salman Khan, we will have to parachute blindly into the land of surmise and focus on the content. (Bollywood Hungama)

Sultan collection prediction is a tough task but, when it comes to Salman Khan, over the years a number of signs become visible that point to the likely trajectory of a new release especially considering his unfailing ability to identify outstanding content and churn out movies that almost always tend to do well. To put things in perspective, where Salman Khan is concerned, even the Rs 100 cr mark is considered an under-achievement – we will certainly not call it a flop as that is a gargantuan figure no matter what.

Nevertheless, saying that Salman Khan never faced failure would be quite an untruth. Bhai has faced setbacks, but he has risen up like a phoenix after each such setback to fly high. Just to name a few movies that the actor, and his fans, would like to forget are Jaan-e-Ishq, Baabul, and Yuvvraaj. There are more, of course, but who wants to go that way!

We must focus on the phenomenal success that Salman Khan has worked hard to create for himself. So, most recently, we had the cases of movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (PRDP) Rs 210.16 cr, Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 320.34 cr, Jai Ho Rs 116 cr, Kick Rs 231.85 cr, Dabangg 2 Rs 155 cr, Son of Sardar Rs 105 cr, Ek Tha Tiger Rs 198 cr, Bodyguard 148 cr…, the list could be endless going as far back as 1988.

Needless to say, Bollywood as an industry is huge and it dominates the world in terms of business activity. Hundreds of thousands of people are dependent on it for their livelihood. Millions and millions of people look to it as their virtually sole source of entertainment to escape into a fantasyland, away from their life of frustration and endless toil. These are the hits that ensure money’s worth for the common man and more. And that in turn ensures that Bollywood not just keeps on chugging along, but actually prospers.

Which brings us squarely back to our task at hand – Sultan collection prediction. Since nothing is etched in stone about the future, yes even for Salman Khan, we will have to parachute blindly into the land of surmise and focus on the content. Sultan is all about heavily muscled big men of India throwing each other onto a dirt field. Yes, wrestling – a full contact sport meant for real men. A very exciting Indian sport that dominated the mind space of most Indians once and which has picked up pace again since Sushil Kumar, Narsingh Yadav, Yogeshwar Dutt and others went about their business and won medals galore.

The inspiration looks to have caught the eye of other Bollywood megastars. Aamir Khan, another iconic actor with the Midas touch, too has completed a film on wrestling. Aamir would be loathe to touch such content were he not sure there was depth in it to deliver outstanding returns. After all, an actor targets returns as much as your friendly businessman next door. The actor wants to make sure he comes back and makes more movies to ensure his survival as an actor. No one is interested in doing flops that ruins a ticking business.

So, have all of these factors tickled the Indian masses’ imagination? There has been a virtual bombardment of media news on the subject and some controversies, both on the wrestling field and in the cinema world and all of them add up to a resounding yes. So, whether it is Rs 100 cr movie, Rs 200 cr movie or much, much more, there is no doubt that Salman Khan is set to sail triumphantly into the sunset on the back of Sultan movie.

So, what of Sultan collection prediction? Without quoting any figures, looking at the fan base and the excitement that the forthcoming Rio Olympics (India is sending as many as 8 wrestlers to the Rio Olympics) is definitely going to excite the masses and they are likely to line up in huge numbers to buy tickets.

Also, if the governments, keeping Olympics in mind and to promote the sport in India, decide to spare it of entertainment tax, the final numbers for the movie could well be mammoth indeed. The tickets for Sultan are not exactly cheap, going as high as Rs 700 in some places and any assisstance from the any source would go a long way indeed in bolstering the movie at the B.O.

Salman Khan's Sultan collection prediction:

