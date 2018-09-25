​​​
  3. Sui Dhaaga movie: Why is Yash Raj Films tweeting to Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata and Narayan Murthy?

Sui Dhaaga celebrates the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. It also takes forward PM Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign launched in 2014 which is aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is going all out to promote its latest flick Sui Dhaaga. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga celebrates the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. It also takes forward PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign launched in 2014 which is aimed at promoting the country’s indigenous textile industries. While the film’s lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, are travelling across the country to promote the Sui Dhaaga movie, YRF’s Twitter account has been tweeting unique messages that celebrate Indian entrepreneurship.

YRF’s first tweet was for Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman Mahindra Group, in which they congratulated the group for scaling “monumental heights with his ambition, perseverance & relentlessness!”

Then, YRF congratulated Narayan Murthy of Infosys for his giving “shape to the IT sector in India”.

Later, YRF posted a message for Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, for proving that “not just a name, but a good heart and a business conscience are the ingredients for success”.

YRF has also posted unique messages for other Indian Companies viz., Oyo, Zivame, Nykaa.

The makers of Sui Dhaaga have joined hands with companies like Usha, which manufactures sewing machines, and Raymonds, India’s textile major and a leading manufacturer of premium fabrics.

The film Sui Dhaaga is set in Chanderi, a small dusty town in North Madhya Pradhesh, which was once a major handloom center in the country, and is famous for exquisite hand-woven Chanderi sarees. These saris are known around the world for the sheer artistry behind their creation. Chanderi sarees are unique as their design and manufacturing is based on an intricate art of embellishing silk and cotton fabric with zari weaving.

Sui Dhaaga’s trailer and Anushka Sharma memes, based on her character in the film, have gone viral and it is one of the most talked about films of 2018.

The Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer film releases on 28th September 2018.

